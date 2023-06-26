49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first Special Reactions Team Tryouts

Airmen from the 49th Security Forces Squadron fire their weapons as part of the marksmanship portion of the Special Reaction Team tryouts at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2023. The candidates were evaluated on their marksmanship skills to determine who would be selected for official SRT training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. SRT tryouts determine the capability and accuracy of Airmen who are qualified to handle high-risk crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

