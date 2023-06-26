49th Security Forces Squadron conducts first SRT Tryouts

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chandler Docusen, 49th Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, prepares Special Reactions Team candidates for competition at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 9, 2023. Special Reactions Team tryouts determine the capability and accuracy of Airmen who are qualified to handle high-risk crisis situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

