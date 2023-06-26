Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    325th MXS Change of Command

    TYNDALL, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Paulina Morales, center, takes the 325th Maintenance Squadron guidon from Col. Robert Kongaika, 325th Maintenance Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 26, 2023. The 325th MXS provides responsive, reliable and resourceful maintenance to include inspections and structural repairs for aircraft assigned to the 325th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cameron Otte)

