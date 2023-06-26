Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruits Test for the Swim Qualification at US Navy Recruit Training Command [Image 7 of 8]

    Recruits Test for the Swim Qualification at US Navy Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Olympia Martin 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Recruits test for the third-class swim qualification at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 10:50
    Photo ID: 7883529
    VIRIN: 230626-N-GW654-1572
    Resolution: 7395x4622
    Size: 6.66 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruits Test for the Swim Qualification at US Navy Recruit Training Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Olympia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    pool
    rtc
    recruits
