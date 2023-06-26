Recruits test for the third-class swim qualification at Recruit Training Command. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees into the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Olympia O. Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 10:50 Photo ID: 7883527 VIRIN: 230626-N-GW654-1444 Resolution: 6798x4249 Size: 4.21 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Recruits Test for the Swim Qualification at US Navy Recruit Training Command [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Olympia Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.