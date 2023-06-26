Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Fighter Wing unveils 75th Anniversary heritage jet [Image 6 of 7]

    148th Fighter Wing unveils 75th Anniversary heritage jet

    MN, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Crystal Kirchner 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota, unveiled its 75th Anniversary heritage jet on June 25, 2023. The heritage jet, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, is an authorized, designated aircraft with non-standard paint and markings that represent its history and enhance unit pride. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, designed by 148th Maintenance Group airmen, coordinates with the wing's official emblem and features the winged arrowhead, the Ursa Minor constellation and Phoenix on top of the jet. Other elements include two fighter jet silhouettes and the minuteman which are featured on the Air National Guard emblem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Crystal Kirchner)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 09:54
    Photo ID: 7883374
    VIRIN: 230625-Z-UL805-1008
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: MN, US
    F-16
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    148th Fighter Wing
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard

