148th Fighter Wing unveils 75th Anniversary heritage jet

The 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota, unveiled its 75th Anniversary heritage jet on June 25, 2023. The heritage jet, an F-16 Fighting Falcon, is an authorized, designated aircraft with non-standard paint and markings that represent its history and enhance unit pride. The F-16 Fighting Falcon, designed by 148th Maintenance Group airmen, coordinates with the wing's official emblem and features the winged arrowhead, the Ursa Minor constellation and Phoenix on top of the jet. Other elements include two fighter jet silhouettes and the minuteman which are featured on the Air National Guard emblem. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Crystal Kirchner)

