    23rd Wing CPTS changes command

    23rd Wing CPTS changes command

    VALDOSTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Russ Cook, 23rd Wing commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Elicia Brown, 23rd Comptroller Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 23, 2023. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 08:05
    Photo ID: 7883201
    VIRIN: 230623-F-BU839-1006
    Resolution: 4582x2846
    Size: 11.21 MB
    Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 23rd Wing CPTS changes command, by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    15th Air Force

