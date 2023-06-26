23rd Wing CPTS changes command

U.S. Air Force Col. Russ Cook, 23rd Wing commander, passes the guidon to Maj. Elicia Brown, 23rd Comptroller Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 23, 2023. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the official transfer of power and duties from the departing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

