    Colorful Run with a Purpose at Camp Arifjan, June 2023 [Image 2 of 2]

    Colorful Run with a Purpose at Camp Arifjan, June 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    In celebration of Pride Month but also respectful to our steadfast partner and host, Kuwait, the Camp Arifjan community has a 5k Colorful Run at sunrise, Kuwait, Jun. 26, 2023. Soldiers of the 369th Sustainment Brigade pose with their brigade colors before the run. This Colorful Run with a Purpose celebrates service members, and the values of the United States of America in all its splendid diversity.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 05:43
    Photo ID: 7882999
    VIRIN: 230626-A-FM739-8840
    Resolution: 7806x5042
    Size: 5.7 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Pride
    Run
    Kuwait
    June
    PrideMonth
    369SB

