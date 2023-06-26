Colorful Run with a Purpose at Camp Arifjan, June 2023

In celebration of Pride Month but also respectful to our steadfast partner and host, Kuwait, the Camp Arifjan community has a 5k Colorful Run at sunrise, Kuwait, Jun. 26, 2023. Soldiers of the 369th Sustainment Brigade pose with their brigade colors before the run. This Colorful Run with a Purpose celebrates service members, and the values of the United States of America in all its splendid diversity.

