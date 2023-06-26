Cpt. Shirei Singleton, director of installation support, Area Support Group - Kuwait presents the brigade's Organization Day banners, signed by Soldiers and civilians of the unit, and MWR coins to outgoing command team, Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, senior enlisted advisor, ASG-KU, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jun. 23, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 05:03
|Photo ID:
|7882941
|VIRIN:
|230623-A-FM739-6422
|Resolution:
|6871x5441
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signed Organization Day Banners for ASG-KU, June 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
