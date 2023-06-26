Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signed Organization Day Banners for ASG-KU, June 2023 [Image 2 of 6]

    Signed Organization Day Banners for ASG-KU, June 2023

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Capt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Cpt. Shirei Singleton, director of installation support, Area Support Group - Kuwait presents the brigade's Organization Day banners, signed by Soldiers and civilians of the unit, and MWR coins to outgoing command team, Col. Martin Wohlgemuth, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Leon Black, senior enlisted advisor, ASG-KU, Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Jun. 23, 2023.

    Coins
    Camp Arifjan
    Kuwait
    Organization Day
    ASG-KU

