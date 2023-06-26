Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Shiloh Participates in Pacific Griffin 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Shiloh Participates in Pacific Griffin 2023

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Deanna Gonzales 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2023) Sailors aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) fire a .50-caliber machine gun in the Philippine Sea during Exercise Pacific Griffin 2023, June 23. Pacific Griffin 2023 is the fourth iteration of the biennial maritime exercise between the U.S. and Republic of Singapore. Conducted in the waters near Guam, the two navies enhance combined maritime proficiency while strengthening relationships during two weeks of dynamic training evolutions ashore and at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Deanna C. Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 04:45
    Photo ID: 7882908
    VIRIN: 230623-N-FO714-2018
    Resolution: 4552x3012
    Size: 684.66 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Shiloh Participates in Pacific Griffin 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Deanna Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Shiloh
    CTF70
    U.S.Navy
    U.S.7thFleet
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    PACGRIFFIN23

