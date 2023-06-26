City of Kaiserslautern hosts Kaiserslautern Summer Social

Klaus Weichel, City of Kaiserslautern lord mayor,right, presents U.S. Army Col. Andrew L. Landers, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, with a gift during the Kaiserslautern Summer Social at the Gartenschau Kaiserslautern, June 23, 2023. The Kaiserslautern Summer Social is an annual event intended to introduce new members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community to local key leaders and bid farewell to outgoing members of the KMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

