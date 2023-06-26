U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Otis C. Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Klaus Weichel, City of Kaiserslautern lord mayor, right, talk to the audience during the Kaiserslautern Summer Social at the Gartenschau Kaiserslautern, June 23, 2023. The social brought key military and civilian leaders together to promote community and base relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 03:43 Photo ID: 7882798 VIRIN: 230623-F-TC518-1234 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.96 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, City of Kaiserslautern hosts Kaiserslautern Summer Social [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.