U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, left, addresses the crowd with Klaus Weichel, City of Kaiserslautern lord mayor, right, during the Kaiserslautern Summer Social at the Gartenschau Kaiserslautern, June 23, 2023. Hecker talked about Weichel’s dedication as lord mayor for 16 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 03:43
|Photo ID:
|7882796
|VIRIN:
|230623-F-TC518-1196
|Resolution:
|4662x3358
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, City of Kaiserslautern hosts Kaiserslautern Summer Social [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
