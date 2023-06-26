City of Kaiserslautern hosts Kaiserslautern Summer Social

U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa commander, left, addresses the crowd with Klaus Weichel, City of Kaiserslautern lord mayor, right, during the Kaiserslautern Summer Social at the Gartenschau Kaiserslautern, June 23, 2023. Hecker talked about Weichel’s dedication as lord mayor for 16 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert)

