    City of Kaiserslautern hosts Kaiserslautern Summer Social [Image 4 of 8]

    City of Kaiserslautern hosts Kaiserslautern Summer Social

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the local community attend the Kaiserslautern Summer Social at the Gartenschau Kaiserslautern, June 23, 2023. The social brought key military and civilian leaders together to promote community and base relations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 03:43
    Photo ID: 7882795
    VIRIN: 230623-F-GK375-1689
    Resolution: 5212x3680
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    This work, City of Kaiserslautern hosts Kaiserslautern Summer Social [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kaiserslautern
    KMC
    Lord Mayor
    Summer Social

