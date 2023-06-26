NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Installation personnel onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia participate in a run in observance of Pride Month, June 24, 2022. June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month. It is observed in June to commemorate the riots that occurred in June 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, New York. The event, known as the Stonewall Riots, became the catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world to achieve equal justice and opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Raquell Williams)

Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.27.2023 Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO