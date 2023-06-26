Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances [Image 6 of 6]

    NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Installation personnel onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia participate in a run in observance of Pride Month, June 24, 2022. June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) Pride Month. It is observed in June to commemorate the riots that occurred in June 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan, New York. The event, known as the Stonewall Riots, became the catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world to achieve equal justice and opportunities. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Raquell Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2023 02:17
    Photo ID: 7882707
    VIRIN: 230624-N-VD231-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 841.45 KB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances [Image 6 of 6], by SA Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances
    NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances
    NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances
    NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances
    NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances
    NSF Diego Garcia host Pride Month Observances

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSF Diego Garcia
    Pride Month LGBTQ+ Navy Military
    Pride Month Observance
    DG Pride

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT