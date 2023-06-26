Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Distinguished Visitors arrive at Dogu Beach

    Distinguished Visitors arrive at Dogu Beach

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez   

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Republic of Korea Navy sailors ground guide U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion (LSB), at Pohang, South Korea, June 13, 2023. 3rd LSB, 3rd Marine Logistics Group is conducting Combined Distribution Exercise (CDEX) 23 in South Korea alongside the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, the ROK Army, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. 3rd LSB is providing fuel, water, ground and air transportation to enable the sustainment and distribution of the CDEX force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

    This work, Distinguished Visitors arrive at Dogu Beach [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Danny Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK
    3rd LSB
    CDEX

