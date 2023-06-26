Distinguished Visitors arrive at Dogu Beach

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Sullivan, right, commanding general of US Transportation Command, shakes hands with Republic of Korea Navy Vice Adm. Yong-Mo Yang, left, Chief of Staff Director of Military Operations Support Center, at Pohang, South Korea, June 13, 2023. 3rd LSB, 3rd Marine Logistics Group is conducting Combined Distribution Exercise (CDEX) 23 in South Korea alongside the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, the ROK Army, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Navy. 3rd LSB is providing fuel, water, ground and air transportation to enable the sustainment and distribution of the CDEX force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Danny Gonzalez)

