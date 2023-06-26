Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grinding, painting

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    230623-N-VJ326-1021 SAN DIEGO (June 23, 2023) – Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Brian Edwards, from Golden Valley, Minnesota, paints a deck in the vehicle stowage area aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) June 23. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malcolm Kelley)

    amphibious assault ship
    LHA 7
    LHA 7 Amphibious Assault Ship

