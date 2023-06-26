Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Autonomous Vehicle unloaded by Charlie Company 142nd DSSB [Image 8 of 8]

    Autonomous Vehicle unloaded by Charlie Company 142nd DSSB

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army autonomous vehicle, palletized load system, is unloaded by Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Legion, at Camp Buehring in Kuwait on June 26, 2023. The U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central are leading the way in innovation with autonomous vehicles, enabling the integration of emerging technologies. Task Force Legion is the name of the 382nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, in theater, under the 369th Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Hellfighter. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 19:11
    Photo ID: 7882491
    VIRIN: 230626-Z-RV314-1015
    Resolution: 4752x3168
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autonomous Vehicle unloaded by Charlie Company 142nd DSSB [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sustainment
    palletized load system
    pls
    tactical vehicle
    innovation
    autonomous vehicle

