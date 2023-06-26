Autonomous Vehicle unloaded by Charlie Company 142nd DSSB

U.S. Army autonomous vehicle, palletized load system, is unloaded by Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Task Force Legion, at Camp Buehring in Kuwait on June 26, 2023. The U.S. Central Command and U.S. Army Central are leading the way in innovation with autonomous vehicles, enabling the integration of emerging technologies. Task Force Legion is the name of the 382nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, in theater, under the 369th Sustainment Brigade, Task Force Hellfighter. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

