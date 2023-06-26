Service members and their families assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing show respect to the flag during a presentation of the colors at a change of command ceremony at Shaw, Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. The change of command ceremony is rooted in military history, dating back to the 18th century during the reign of King Frederick the Great of Prussia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 16:08 Photo ID: 7882294 VIRIN: 230609-F-QY889-1041 Resolution: 3024x2016 Size: 3.53 MB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th OMRS change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Kyrii Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.