    20th OMRS change of command ceremony [Image 7 of 8]

    20th OMRS change of command ceremony

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michell Archebelle, 20th Medical Group commander, left, Lt. Col. Jennifer Tomlinson, 20th OMRS commander, center, and Lt. Col. Stacey Fackelman, 20th OMRS outgoing commander, right, smile as gifts are presented to their guests during a 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. Change of command ceremonies allow new and old leadership to highlight their support systems which allow them to uphold their commitment to Airman readiness at all ranks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 7882293
    VIRIN: 230609-F-QY889-1112
    Resolution: 3024x2016
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 4

