20th OMRS change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Michell Archebelle, 20th Medical Group commander, left, Lt. Col. Jennifer Tomlinson, 20th OMRS commander, center, and Lt. Col. Stacey Fackelman, 20th OMRS outgoing commander, right, smile as gifts are presented to their guests during a 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. Change of command ceremonies allow new and old leadership to highlight their support systems which allow them to uphold their commitment to Airman readiness at all ranks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kyrii Richardson)

