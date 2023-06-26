20th OMRS change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Michell Archebelle, 20th Medical Group commander, left, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Stacey Fackelman, 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) outgoing commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. Fackelman accepted the Meritorious Service Medal for her accomplishments as the 20th OMRS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

