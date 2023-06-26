Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th OMRS change of command ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    20th OMRS change of command ceremony

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michell Archebelle, 20th Medical Group commander, left, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Lt. Col. Stacey Fackelman, 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) outgoing commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. Fackelman accepted the Meritorious Service Medal for her accomplishments as the 20th OMRS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 16:08
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    This work, 20th OMRS change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw AFB
    20th FIghter Wing
    Change of Command
    20th OMRS

