    20th OMRS change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    20th OMRS change of command ceremony

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michell Archebelle, 20th Medical Group commander, delivers a speech during a 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) change of command at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. The ceremony formally recognized the new 20th OMRS commander and showcased their commitment to the squadron and dedication to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 16:08
    Photo ID: 7882291
    VIRIN: 230609-F-VV695-1193
    Resolution: 4111x2936
    Size: 447.08 KB
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th OMRS change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Shaw AFB
    20th FIghter Wing
    Change of Command
    20th OMRS

