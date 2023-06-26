U.S. Air Force Col. Michell Archebelle, 20th Medical Group commander, delivers a speech during a 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) change of command at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. The ceremony formally recognized the new 20th OMRS commander and showcased their commitment to the squadron and dedication to mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 16:08 Photo ID: 7882291 VIRIN: 230609-F-VV695-1193 Resolution: 4111x2936 Size: 447.08 KB Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 20th OMRS change of command ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.