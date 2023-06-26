Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSM McAvin Induction into 505th PIR [Image 4 of 5]

    CSM McAvin Induction into 505th PIR

    06.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Command Sergeant Major Geriah McAvin is formally inducted as a Distinguished Member of the 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment on June 20, 2023, at Fort Liberty, N.C. He was also bestowed the Centurion award for 100 static line jumps and given the Meritorious Service Medal by Maj. Gen. Christopher LaNeve, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division. Gen. Andrew Poppas, commander of Forces Command, presided over the lateral promotion of SGM McAvin to Command Sergeant Major. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

