Team Shaw hosts Young Professionals of Sumter immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, discusses the importance of community engagement with members of the Young Professionals of Sumter at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. When not traveling to roughly 20 air shows across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the Viper Demo Team hosts community engagement immersions to foster relationships with local communities, and to inspire and recruit the next generation of maintainers, pilots and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

