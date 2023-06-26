Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw hosts Young Professionals of Sumter immersion tour [Image 5 of 7]

    Team Shaw hosts Young Professionals of Sumter immersion tour

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Aimee “Rebel” Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, discusses the importance of community engagement with members of the Young Professionals of Sumter at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. When not traveling to roughly 20 air shows across the United States, Mexico and Canada, the Viper Demo Team hosts community engagement immersions to foster relationships with local communities, and to inspire and recruit the next generation of maintainers, pilots and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

    Shaw AFB
    Community Engagement
    Young Professionals of Sumter
    20 FW
    Viper Demo

