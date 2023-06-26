Team Shaw hosts Young Professionals of Sumter immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Carter Pals, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team crew chief, gives a demonstration of the cockpit of an F-16C Fighting Falcon to members of the Young Professionals of Sumter (YPS) at Shaw Air Force Base, SC., June 9, 2023. YPS is a civic organization for working young adults, providing members with the opportunity to plan projects, seek advice from Sumter’s current leaders, and actively express a voice in the Sumter community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

