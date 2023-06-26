Team Shaw hosts Young Professionals of Sumter immersion tour

U.S. Air Force Capt. Chuck “Atlas” Edwards, 55th Fighter Squadron pilot, performs safety officer duties for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. The Viper Demo Team mission is to inspire and recruit the next generation of pilots, maintainers and Airmen while fostering relationships with the local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

