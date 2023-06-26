Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Shaw hosts Young Professionals of Sumter immersion tour [Image 2 of 7]

    Team Shaw hosts Young Professionals of Sumter immersion tour

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Chuck “Atlas” Edwards, 55th Fighter Squadron pilot, performs safety officer duties for the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., June 9, 2023. The Viper Demo Team mission is to inspire and recruit the next generation of pilots, maintainers and Airmen while fostering relationships with the local communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

    Shaw AFB
    Community Engagement
    Young Professionals of Sumter
    20 FW
    Viper Demo

