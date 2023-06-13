USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts tour for American and multinational defense attachés

230624-N-OE145-1229 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 24, 2023) American and multinational defense attachés take photos of flight operations from vulture’s row during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 24, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA