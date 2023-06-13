Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host Multinational Defense Attaché [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host Multinational Defense Attaché

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230624-N-OE145-1013 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 24, 2023) American and multinational defense attachés don flight deck gear in the in-port cabin during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 24, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host Multinational Defense Attaché [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

