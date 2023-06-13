230624-N-OE145-1064 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 24, 2023) Cmdr. Patrick Salmon, air boss, right, from Watkinsville, Georgia, and Lt. Col. Jan Kotala, Czech Republic military and air attaché, speak in the primary flight control during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 24, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 11:49 Photo ID: 7881555 VIRIN: 230624-N-OE145-1064 Resolution: 5625x4018 Size: 12.09 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host Multinational Defense Attaché [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.