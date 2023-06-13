230624-N-OE145-1105 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 24, 2023) Col. Jaroslaw Bondalski, defense attaché from the Embassy of the Republic of Poland, takes a photo of the flight deck from the bridge during a tour of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 24, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 11:49 Photo ID: 7881550 VIRIN: 230624-N-OE145-1105 Resolution: 5961x3978 Size: 8.98 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host Multinational Defense Attaché [Image 7 of 7], by SN Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.