U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, lands on Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 16, 2023. Berger’s four-year term as commandant will come to an end July 2023, passing forward his efforts in spearheading the shift of the Marine Corps’ warfighting priorities and cultivation encompassed in Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 11:30 Photo ID: 7881545 VIRIN: 230616-M-GV552-5008 Resolution: 8192x5136 Size: 17.52 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMC Visits Camp Lejeune [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.