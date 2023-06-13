Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMC Visits Camp Lejeune [Image 3 of 3]

    CMC Visits Camp Lejeune

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, lands on Marine Corps Air Station New River, in Jacksonville, North Carolina, June 16, 2023. Berger’s four-year term as commandant will come to an end July 2023, passing forward his efforts in spearheading the shift of the Marine Corps’ warfighting priorities and cultivation encompassed in Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 11:30
    Photo ID: 7881545
    VIRIN: 230616-M-GV552-5008
    Resolution: 8192x5136
    Size: 17.52 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMC Visits Camp Lejeune [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Loriann Dauscher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

