    GRF Arrives in Split [Image 1 of 4]

    GRF Arrives in Split

    SPLIT, CROATIA

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    The world’s largest aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) arrives in Split, Croatia for a scheduled port visit, June 26, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the U.S. Navy’s newest and most advanced aircraft carrier, representing a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. The Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 04:41
    Location: SPLIT, HR 
    Europe
    Interoperability
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sailors
    US Navy

