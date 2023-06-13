U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zac Smith, a loadmaster assigned to the 165th Operations Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, gives the “all clear” for personnel airdrops on board a C-130 Hercules aircraft June 13, 2023 during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 04:23 Photo ID: 7881065 VIRIN: 230613-Z-PJ280-1010 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.79 MB Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 165th Airlift Wing conducts personnel air drops for German paratroopers during exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.