U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zac Smith, a loadmaster assigned to the 165th Operations Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, gives the “all clear” for personnel airdrops on board a C-130 Hercules aircraft June 13, 2023 during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 04:23
|Photo ID:
|7881064
|VIRIN:
|230613-Z-PJ280-1011
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.47 MB
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 165th Airlift Wing conducts personnel air drops for German paratroopers during exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
