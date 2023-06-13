German air force service members await the green light to perform personnel airdrop over Germany out of a the paratrooper side door on a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules operated by the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, June 13, 2023 during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2023 04:23
|Photo ID:
|7881062
|VIRIN:
|230613-Z-PJ280-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 165th Airlift Wing conducts personnel air drops for German paratroopers during exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT