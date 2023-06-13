Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    165th Airlift Wing conducts personnel air drops for German paratroopers during exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 14 of 24]

    165th Airlift Wing conducts personnel air drops for German paratroopers during exercise Air Defender 2023

    WUNSTORF AIR BASE, GERMANY

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zac Smith, a loadmaster assigned to the 165th Operations Group, 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia National Guard, takes accountability of German service members as they board a C-130 Hercules aircraft June 13, 2023 during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23). Exercise AD23 integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.26.2023 04:23
    Photo ID: 7881056
    VIRIN: 230613-Z-PJ280-1018
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF AIR BASE, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 165th Airlift Wing conducts personnel air drops for German paratroopers during exercise Air Defender 2023 [Image 24 of 24], by MSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia Air National Guard
    National Guard
    C-130 Hercules
    165th Airlift Wing
    Stronger Together
    AD23

