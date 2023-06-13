Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    06.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Anvil Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade take a knee on the objective with soldiers assigned to the Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) at Exercise Golden Anvil 23, June 18th, 2023.

    Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

