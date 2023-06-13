U.S. Army Spc. Drueh Liibilnaghahi assigned to Anvil Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade peers through the vegetation as he gets ready to assault the objective while practicing battle drills as part of Exercise Golden Anvil 23, June 18th, 2023.



Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

