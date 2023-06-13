Soldiers assigned to the Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) practice getting online while cross-training with U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Anvil Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade at Exercise Golden Anvil 23, June 18th, 2023.



Exercise Golden Anvil 23 is the second iteration of bilateral training between Anvil Troop, 1-91 Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and Armed Forces Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to improve reconnaissance and security capabilities while building partnerships at multinational training site Manjaca in Bosnia and Herzegovina.



(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert)

