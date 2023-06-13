230625-N-LK647-1077 KOPER, Slovenia (June 25, 2023) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Kristoff Jackson, assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60), stands as starboard lookout as the ship pulls into port in Koper, Slovenia, June 25, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2023 Date Posted: 06.26.2023 02:45 Photo ID: 7880888 VIRIN: 230625-N-LK647-1077 Resolution: 6506x4337 Size: 1.01 MB Location: KOPER, SI Web Views: 2 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.