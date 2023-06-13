USS Normandy Conducts a Replenishment-at-Sea

230625-N-LK647-1038 KOPER, Slovenia (June 25, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) raise the jackstaff on the fantail as the ship pulls into port in Koper, Slovenia, June 25, 2023. Normandy is part of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Malachi Lakey)

