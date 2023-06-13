Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Main Engine Room 2 Training [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Main Engine Room 2 Training

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230621-N-NY362-1049 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Carlo Chong, from South Salem, New York, top, describes the function of a lube oil duplex strainer to Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class David Luu, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, in main engine room 2 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 21. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 22:21
    Photo ID: 7880719
    VIRIN: 230621-N-NY362-1049
    Resolution: 3399x3835
    Size: 834.81 KB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Engineering
    Engine Room
    USS Howard
    DDG 83

