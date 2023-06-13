Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Attends 73rd Korean War Commemoration [Image 5 of 8]

    CDRUSINDOPACOM Attends 73rd Korean War Commemoration

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Smith 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command     

    HONOLULU (June 25, 2023) Service members participate in the 73rd Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The event also marked 70 years of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, and highlighted the deep and unwavering security cooperation, ironclad bilateral ties, and shared commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
    Date Posted: 06.25.2023 21:58
    Photo ID: 7880718
    VIRIN: 230624-N-BD629-1637
    Resolution: 3441x2294
    Location: US
    This work, CDRUSINDOPACOM Attends 73rd Korean War Commemoration [Image 8 of 8], by CPO Shannon Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDOPACOM

