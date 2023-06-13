230621-N-NY362-1042 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Carlo Chong, from South Salem, New York, right, instructs Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class David Luu, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, on main reduction gear function in main engine room 2 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 21. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.25.2023 22:21 Photo ID: 7880715 VIRIN: 230621-N-NY362-1042 Resolution: 5740x3691 Size: 825.27 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Main Engine Room 2 Training [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.