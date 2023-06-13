Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Main Engine Room 2 Training [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Main Engine Room 2 Training

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230621-N-NY362-1042 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 21, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Carlo Chong, from South Salem, New York, right, instructs Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 3rd Class David Luu, from Stone Mountain, Georgia, on main reduction gear function in main engine room 2 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 21. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Engineering
    Engine Room
    USS Howard
    DDG 83

