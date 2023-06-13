USS Howard (DDG 83) Main Engine Room 2 Training

230621-N-NY362-1033 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (June 21, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Carlo Chong, from South Salem, New York, inspects a compressor on a turbine engine in main engine room 2 aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 21. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

