CDRUSINDOPACOM Attends 73rd Korean War Commemoration

HONOLULU (June 25, 2023) Adm. John C. Aquilino, Commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks during the 73rd Korean War Commemoration Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl. The event also marked 70 years of the U.S.-ROK Alliance, and highlighted the deep and unwavering security cooperation, ironclad bilateral ties, and shared commitment to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Asia-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon M. Smith)

